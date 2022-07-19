The writer, actor and comedian died Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Bust Down Star Found Dead at 28

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Jak Knight's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles Calif. embankment Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled a suicide by the coroner.

BUST DOWN -- "Fett, Party of Two" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Langston Kerman as Langston, Jak Knight as Jak -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

His passing was announced by his family on Thursday, Variety confirmed, and he quickly received an onslaught of tributes from friends, fans and fellow comedians.

"Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe it," Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani tweeted.

Knight most recently co-created and costarred in Peacock's Bust Down with Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Langston Kerman. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform in March, is about a group of four friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. In addition, Knight served as an executive producer alongside his collaborators.

His resume also includes writing for Black-ish and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and an upcoming onscreen role in Chelsea Peretti's First Time Female Director. Additionally, Knight has double-duty writing and acting credits on Pause with Sam Jay and Big Mouth.

RELATED VIDEO: Jak Knight, Black-ish and Big Mouth Writer, Dead at 28 as Fellow Comedians Mourn: 'Truly Shocked'

Knight toured worldwide as a standup comedian, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and Eric Andre. He was named a Comedy Central Comic to Watch in 2014 and he appeared on the Netflix standup series The Comedy Lineup in 2018.