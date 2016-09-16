Jaimie Alexander Says Her 'Chewbacca Impersonation' Is What Calms Her Down When She's Feeling Nervous

Jaimie Alexander is crediting a beloved sci-fi character to helping with her on-set nerves.

Most recently, the Blindspot actress felt nervous “during a fight scene,” which she said resulted in her breaking “the left side of my nose.”

The NBC star revealed to PEOPLE that impersonating Star Wars fan-favorite Chewbacca, a.k.a. Chewy, is what helps her calm down when she’s feeling anxious.

“I start trying to make everybody laugh when I get nervous and then I sometimes break out my Chewbacca impersonation,” Alexander, 32, told PEOPLE.

Alexander explained that whenever she’s feeling the pressure, she unleashes the “wookie cry.”

“I don’t know why, if the cameras roll and I’m nervous, if I just let out a big wookie cry, then everything is cool,” she said before giving a soundbite of the impersonation.

“I’m not really sure where that came from. I think it’s just genetic,” she said, and added, “I mean I can do a baby Bacca, a full grown Bacca, a teenager Bacca.”

For those hoping to see her variation of impersonations, Alexander assures that footage is readily available on the world wide web: “Don’t you worry, it’s out there in the universe, trust me.”

Season 2 of Blindspot premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on NBC.