Jaime Lynn Spears Set to Reunite with Zoey 101 Cast on Nickelodeon's All That 

The Zoey 101 reunion is official — though it’s not exactly a reboot.

On Thursday, Nickelodeon’s All That reunited Jamie Lynn Spears with fellow Zoey 101 cast mates Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood for an all-new version of the rebooted variety show’s sketch, “Thelma Stump.”

The new sketch features Spears reprising her role as a bacon-lovig bodyguard who attempts to stop the All That cast members and stars of Zoey 101 from entering the set. Spears was a series regular on the original All That from 2002-2004.

“Thelma Stump” is scheduled to air early 2020.

In July, several Zoey 101 cast members from the hit Nickelodeon series met up for a night out 11 years after the show went off the air. However, Spears was noticeably absent.

Christopher Massey, Sean Flynn, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood and Victoria Justice all shared moments from their reunion dinner on social media, giving a shoutout out to their missing costar.

Spears, who starred as Zoey Brooks for all four seasons of Zoey 101, posted the sweet video her former castmates sent her on Instagram.

“Hi Jamie Lynn, we miss you, we wish you could be here, and we wish to see you soon,” the group yelled in unison, followed by collectively belting out the Zoey 101 theme song, “Follow Me,” which was sung on the series by Spears, 28.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep…. thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” Spears captioned the post, which also included a screenshot of multiple missed FaceTime calls from the group.

Image zoom Zoey 101 Everett

The series, which followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, ran from 2005 to 2008. Not long after it wrapped its fourth season, Spears (then 16 years old) became pregnant with her first child, daughter Maddie Briann, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

Eleven years since her days as Zoey Brooks, Spears is now a mother to two daughters — Maddie, now 11, and Ivey, whom she welcomed in April 2018 with her husband Jamie Watson. The couple tied the knot in March 2014.

All That airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.