Jaime King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman on Monday in Los Angeles after 12 years of marriage

Jaime King Wants 'Private Resolution' with Kyle Newman as It's 'Best for Their Children': Source

Two days after Jaime King filed for divorce from estranged husband Kyle Newman after 12 years of marriage, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE she wants to protect their children from any public drama.

Via a statement released by his spokesperson, Newman broke his silence on the split Tuesday afternoon, saying he "was deeply saddened" by King's legal filings and was "extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care."

The source close to King says Newman, 44, "was not granted any type of custody of the children by the court" and that "the judge simply took 'no action' in regards to custody until such time as a hearing with notice to Kyle takes place."

Along with her divorce petition, the 41-year-old Black Summer star — who has two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, with Newman — simultaneously filed for a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation.

"Jaime was granted her request for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Kyle from being near her or contacting her and is hopeful for a private and peaceful resolution without further court proceedings, which would be best for their children," says the King source. "Jaime strongly believes that their children's lives should not be discussed in the press."

According to court records, a judge approved a temporary domestic violence restraining order to be held until a hearing on June 8.

After meeting on set of their film Fanboys, King and Newman tied the knot in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which also marked site of their first date more than a year prior to the ceremony.