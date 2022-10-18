Jaime King and her estranged husband Kyle Newman are continuing to tangle in court.

In a new court filing obtained by TMZ, Newman claims the actress has failed to pay the $429 per month in child support and $1,000 per month in spousal support ordered by the court earlier this year.

Newman, 46, also alleges in the new filing that he put his writing and directing career on hold during their marriage to be a stay-at-home father and asked that King, 43, cover $700,000 in attorney fees and costs from the recent sale of their family residence.

A source close to King, however, tells PEOPLE "none" of Newman's "claims are correct or true."

"Kyle is not allowing Jaime to close this chapter of her life and move on. Jaime as a single mother is taking care of her children and is working consistently to ensure the safety and well-being of their sons in privacy," says the source.

"Jaime will continue to present her pleadings to the court and allow the court to decide what is best for all involved," adds the source. "Her only wish is to complete this process with grace and integrity and to be granted a peaceful and just resolution for her and her children."

Newman and King — who filed for divorce in May 2020 after 12 years of marriage — share two children: sons Leo Thames, 7, and James Knight, 9. (Newman welcomed a son, Etienne Noel, with girlfriend Cyn, 29, in February 2021.)

The actress simultaneously filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE at the time, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)