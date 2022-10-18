Entertainment TV Jaime King Wants 'Peaceful' Resolution as Kyle Newman Claims She's Not Paying Spousal Support: Source "Jaime will continue to ... allow the court to decide what is best for all involved," says a King source days after Newman alleged in a new filing his ex isn't paying spousal and child support By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 06:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jaime King and Kyle Newman. Photo: getty (2) Jaime King and her estranged husband Kyle Newman are continuing to tangle in court. In a new court filing obtained by TMZ, Newman claims the actress has failed to pay the $429 per month in child support and $1,000 per month in spousal support ordered by the court earlier this year. Newman, 46, also alleges in the new filing that he put his writing and directing career on hold during their marriage to be a stay-at-home father and asked that King, 43, cover $700,000 in attorney fees and costs from the recent sale of their family residence. A source close to King, however, tells PEOPLE "none" of Newman's "claims are correct or true." "Kyle is not allowing Jaime to close this chapter of her life and move on. Jaime as a single mother is taking care of her children and is working consistently to ensure the safety and well-being of their sons in privacy," says the source. Jaime King and Kyle Newman. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Jaime King Ordered to Pay Kyle Newman Over $1,400 More Per Month in Child, Spousal Support "Jaime will continue to present her pleadings to the court and allow the court to decide what is best for all involved," adds the source. "Her only wish is to complete this process with grace and integrity and to be granted a peaceful and just resolution for her and her children." Newman and King — who filed for divorce in May 2020 after 12 years of marriage — share two children: sons Leo Thames, 7, and James Knight, 9. (Newman welcomed a son, Etienne Noel, with girlfriend Cyn, 29, in February 2021.) The actress simultaneously filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order. In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE at the time, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)