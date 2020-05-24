Jaime King and Kyle Newman will share temporary joint legal custody of their two children until their next court hearing, according to court documents

Jaime King Steps Out in L.A. as Custody Battle Heats Up with Ex Kyle Newman amid Divorce

Jaime King went out for a drive amid her contentious split from ex Kyle Newman.

On Friday, the Black Summer actress, 41, was spotted driving around in Los Angeles with a man, who a source tells PEOPLE is a friend.

The outing occurred on the same day that Newman, 44, filed a request for an emergency order in which he accused King of long-term drug and alcohol abuse. The response came days after King simultaneously filed for divorce, a temporary domestic violence restraining order and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation.

In Newman's request, he claims King's "chronic" addiction issues have affected her ability to parent their two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. He also claims she used drugs while pregnant with their youngest son.

"This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children," King's publicist previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."

In her divorce petition, filed on May 18, King claims she's suffered verbal, emotional and physical abuse for years.

She also claims Newman is withholding their sons. The filmmaker denied both allegations in his filing.

Both Newman and King’s emergency order requests have been denied. Their children will physically remain with Newman in Pennsylvania, where he’s been staying amid the coronavirus pandemic until a non-emergency hearing can take place.

After King was granted a temporary restraining order, Newman broke his silence on the split in a statement released by his rep. "Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," said Newman's spokesperson.

"As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care," the statement continued. "As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first."