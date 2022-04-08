Jaime King Ordered to Pay Kyle Newman Over $1,400 More Per Month in Child, Spousal Support

King was also ordered to pay an additional 16 percent of any income above $175,344 in child support per year, and 10 percent of any income above $175,344 in spousal support per year

Jaime King has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Kyle Newman more child and spousal support amid their ongoing divorce.

According to documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, King, 42, was ordered by a judge to pay Newman $429 per month in child support, plus an additional 16 percent of any income above $175,344 per year, which will be paid quarterly.

The former pair share two children together: sons Leo James, 6, and James Knight, 8. (Newman, 46, is also dad to 1-year-old son, Etienne Noel, whom he shares with girlfriend Cynthia "Cyn" Nabozny.)

Additionally, King must pay Newman $1,000 per month in spousal support plus 10 percent of any income above $175,344 per year, which will also be paid quarterly. The payments will continue until either party dies or King gets remarried, per the docs.

The papers also state that the exes must "meet and confer" every year on January 15 to revisit their agreement and "adjust any overpayments or underpayments" that were made in the previous year.

When it comes to their sons, the former couple was ordered to pay half of any extracurricular activity expenses as well as any unreimbursed medical expenses. They also must communicate with each other if they choose to stop splitting the cost of their children's private school tuition.

As for the remainder of their properties and assets, the documents state that most are still to be determined, with the former pair expected to address this at the time of their trial.

"The role of the Court is to first and foremost ensure that the needs of the parties' minor children are met under the relative financial circumstances of the parents," Newman's attorney, Garry M. Gekht, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "In fulfilling that role, the Court issued a well-reasoned and thoughtful order. Mr. Newman's paramount concern has always been and continues to be the best interest of the parties' minor children."

An Attorney for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman arrive at the Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT event on in Culver City, Calif Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT, Culver City, USA - 5 May 2017 Jaime King and Kyle Newman | Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In May 2020, King filed for divorce from Newman after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE at the time, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)

The following November, Newman requested full physical custody of their kids, with King having supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.

Newman specified in the docs, which were obtained by PEOPLE, "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."

In that filing, Newman also claimed that King — who would be subjected to drug and alcohol testing — failed an alcohol stipulation test in June, then missed the next five scheduled retests that day.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, King's rep said of the Newman's request: "Once again, Kyle's lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime's utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake."

"She wishes Kyle only the best on set in Ontario where he is currently filming as well as successful sales of his newly released Dungeons and Dragons cookbook," the rep added. "She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles. Jaime currently has the children with her while she is filming a movie in Puerto Rico after wrapping the second season of her television series."

