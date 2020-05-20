Jaime King’s Husband Kyle Newman Breaks His Silence, Says He's 'Deeply Saddened' by Her Legal Action

The Black Summer actress was granted a temporary restraining order against the director on Tuesday

Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman is "deeply saddened" by the actress' legal action against him.

King, 41, was granted a temporary restraining order against Newman, 44, while her filing for an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation was "denied without prejudice," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday.

"Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," a spokesperson for filmmaker tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care," the statement says. "As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first."

"Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs," the statement concludes.

A judge approved the restraining order to be held until a hearing on June 8, according to court documents.

King filed for divorce from Newman on Monday, bringing an end to their 12-year marriage. The Black Summer actress and the director share sons James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4.

"She's distraught," a source close to the actress told PEOPLE Monday.

The former couple tied the knot in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles — the same location as their first date more than a year prior to the ceremony after meeting on the set of the film Fanboys, which Newman directed.

On Mother's Day earlier this month, King shared a tribute to her boys on Instagram.

"I am incredibly blessed to be your mama. Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies," she wrote in the caption for a video slideshow featuring James and Leo. "May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know 🦋with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there."