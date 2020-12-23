Jaime King — who has two sons with her ex — filed for divorce from Kyle Newman in May after 12 years of marriage

Jaime King Is 'Looking Forward' to the Holidays with Her Sons amid Kyle Newman Divorce, Says Source

Jaime King is feeling extra grateful for her two sons this year.

Amid a contentious divorce from her estranged husband Kyle Newman, the Black Summer actress, 41, is trying her best to stay positive, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's been a tough year, but now Jaime is back home in Los Angeles and looking forward to spending the holidays with her boys," says the source. "It's one of their favorite times of the year."

Back in November, Newman filed for sole physical custody of Leo and James, requesting full physical custody of their sons with supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week for King. According to an insider, King and Newman are now sharing temporary joint legal custody of their sons until their next court hearing in the new year.

Image zoom Jaime King and Kyle Newman | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Before arriving back in L.A., King — who's also producing the latest season of her Netflix show — had been in Puerto Rico shooting an upcoming film. "Her sons were able to travel with her and spend time there," says the source. On Thanksgiving, the star shared photos from their time in Puerto Rico, writing that she was feeling thankful "everyday with my babies."

"Yesterday was not a 'normal' Thanksgiving for anyone in these times," she wrote. "(I do not agree personally with the origins of this 'holiday.') I choose to live everyday in thanks with the blessings that are so abundantly present."