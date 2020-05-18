Jaime King Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Kyle Newman: 'She's Distraught'

Jaime King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman on Monday morning in Los Angeles after 12 years of marriage

Jaime King has been granted a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court records, a judge approved the order to be held until a hearing on June 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's distraught," a source close to the Black Summer actress — who filed for divorce from the director on Monday morning in Los Angeles — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Along with her divorce petition, King, 41, simultaneously filed for a domestic violence prevention petition against the director, 44. Reps for King and Newman have not commented.

After meeting on set of their film Fanboys, King and Newman — who share two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4 — tied the knot in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which also marked site of their first date more than a year prior to the ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Jaime King Says Thrilling Netflix Series 'Black Summer' Was Written as a 'Love Letter to a Mother's Strength'

“I don’t know why, but some part of me was instantly connected to him, and I loved him so much,” King told InStyle Weddings at the time. “It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me.”

On Mother's Day, King shared a sweet tribute to their children, writing: "I am incredibly blessed to be your mama. Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies. May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know 🦋with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever."