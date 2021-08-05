"I love you," Jaime King wrote alongside the sweet photograph of the couple

Jaime King Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Sennett Devermont amid Kyle Newman Divorce

Jaime King just took a step forward in her relationship with boyfriend Sennett Devermont.

The actress, 42, made her relationship Instagram official on Wednesday. The post comes amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Kyle Newman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photograph, King is seen gazing adoringly at her beau as he wraps his arms around her.

"I love you ❤️," she captioned the photo.

King's friends left supportive comments for the pair, who were first spotted together back in December.

"Im happy when you're happy! F--- everything and anyone else," wrote one supporter as another commentator added, "You guys are my favorite! ❤️❤️."

Devermont is an activist known for creating the Mr. Checkpoint app, which enables users to film police officers during traffic interactions.

In May 2020, King filed for divorce from Newman, 45, after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons — James Knight, 7, and Leo Thames, 6 — from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations against King, including claims of reckless behavior that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)

Jaime King Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Barneys New York

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In court documents later filed on Nov. 4 and obtained by PEOPLE, Newman requested full physical custody of the exes' sons, with King having supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.

Newman specified in the docs, "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."