Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Claims She ‘Emptied’ Their Joint Bank Accounts

A source close to King — who filed for divorce in May — tells PEOPLE the actress is "dedicated to providing for the needs of her children"

Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman is claiming the actress cleared out their joint bank accounts and forced him to leave their family home amid their divorce.

In court documents filed Sept. 2 and obtained by PEOPLE, Newman, 44, alleges that the incident unfolded on May 15 as he and King, 41, "were having the latest in a long line of conversations regarding the end of our marriage."

Reps for King and Newman have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Newman claims in the court documents that after promising King he wouldn't "take the kids," he was blindsided by the star attempting to get a restraining order against him — as well as sole legal and physical custody of their children. The former couple share two sons: Leo James, 5, and James Knight, 6.

"When I attempted to retain counsel on May 18, 2020 as a result of Jaime's outrageous ex parte and false allegations of domestic violence, I learned that she had emptied and closed all of our joint accounts, leaving me with nearly no funds. I had to borrow money from my family to pay my attorneys," Newman alleges in the filing.

However, a source close to King calls Newman's latest legal filing a "continuous attempt to get additional money from Jaime in light of his previous attorney exiting the case."

"From the very beginning, Jaime's only priority has been her children, which is why she has consistently pursued a private and peaceful resolution through mediation," says the source. "She is a devoted mother dedicated to providing for the needs of her children as the main financial provider."

Newman is requesting that King pay for his legal fees because he says he is a stay-at-home father to their two sons and cannot cover the $150,000 in legal fees he has since acquired. He is asking for a repayment of $70,000 to his attorneys.

"I turned down jobs which required me to leave town because I was afraid something would happen to the children or to Jaime if I left. I am now a writer and stay at home author because I could not accept jobs which required me to leave town, such as shooting movies. I am therefore entirely reliant on Jaime for support for myself and the children until I can re-establish my career," the documents state.

Newman later alleges that King has "left the country" to work on her show Black Summer, leaving him to care for their sons "without support, without access to community funds and without access to the family residence."

"I cannot continue to be left without the funds necessary to pay for my attorneys, including the funds necessary to proceed with preparing and filing requests for support and custody," Newman states in the court documents.

"It’s the hardest thing in the world to say goodbye as a working mother. One day, I know my boys will look back and be proud," King wrote on Instagram on Aug. 22. "It’s all for you. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect and give you the best life filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always."

On May 18, King filed for divorce from Newman after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order, which was dismissed at the end of June.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)

A source close to King told PEOPLE in May that while separated from her children, she was staying strong with support from loved ones.