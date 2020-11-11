Jaime King's Ex Kyle Newman Files for Sole Physical Custody as Actress's Rep Slams 'False Narrative'

"She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles," King's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement

Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman has filed for sole physical custody of their two children.

In court documents filed on Nov. 4 and obtained by PEOPLE, Newman, 44, requested full physical custody of the exes' sons, Leo James, 5, and James Knight, 7, with, King, 41, having supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Newman specified in the docs, "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."

"Once again, Kyle’s lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime’s utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake," King's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

"She wishes Kyle only the best on set in Ontario where he is currently filming as well as successful sales of his newly released Dungeons and Dragons cookbook. She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles. Jaime currently has the children with her while she is filming a movie in Puerto Rico after wrapping the second season of her television series," concludes the statement.

Newman claims in the filing that King — who would be subjected to drug and alcohol testing — failed an alcohol stipulation test in June, then missed the next five scheduled retests that day.

Image zoom Jaime King and Kyle Newman | Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

According to the court filing, Newman filed a request in October to bring his children with him to Toronto, Canada, where he is directing a feature film. But King, who was in Calgary filming a television show, blocked Newman's request, insisting she would be back on Oct. 23 to reunite with her kids. The exes eventually agreed to a confidential stipulation on Oct. 13, which left the kids in Los Angeles with trusted caregivers until King returned from Canada, at which time she had to immediately take a COVID-19 test and resume alcohol testing.

Newman claims King assumed custody of her children after school on Oct. 27. Three days later, King's attorneys requested for the actress to travel with her children. Newman, whose film contract keeps him in Toronto until December, approved the request.

Image zoom Jaime King and Kyle Newman | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

On May 18, King filed for divorce from Newman after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order.

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that endangered the children. (King has denied his allegations.)

Last week, King shared photos of her sons from their time in Puerto Rico on her Instagram account, writing "Blessings on blessings on blessings..."