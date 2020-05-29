Jaime King Is Coping During 'Difficult Time' by 'Leaning on Friends,' Says Source

As Jaime King and Kyle Newman approach a court date that may determine custody of their two sons, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE the star is staying strong with support from loved ones.

"It's been a difficult time, but she's leaning on friends," says the source. "She's been doing a lot of yoga and meditation."

After filming the upcoming season of her Netflix show Black Summer earlier this year, King — who is also a producer on the series — is "keeping busy with work and post-production while trying to lay low," adds the source.

Earlier this month, King, 41, filed for divorce from the director, 44, after 12 years of marriage, along with a request for a temporary restraining order that was later granted by a judge.

Amid their contentious split, the couple's sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, have been staying in Pennsylvania with Newman.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, King claimed Newman was withholding their sons from her. Newman responded with his own series of allegations that King has engaged in reckless behaviors that have endangered the children.

A judge has denied both Newman and King's requests for an emergency order relating to custody, and their sons will remain in Pennsylvania until a non-emergency hearing can take place next month.

King and Newman met on the set of the film Fanboys, which Newman directed. They tied the knot in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which also marked site of their first date more than a year prior to the ceremony.