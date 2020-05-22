Jaime King's Rep Calls Kyle Newman's Addiction Claims a 'Vicious' Attempt to 'Continue His Abuse'

In her divorce petition, Jaime King claims she's suffered verbal, emotional and physical abuse from Kyle Newman, who has denied the allegations

Jaime King and Kyle Newman's battle over their two sons is heating up amid their contentious divorce.

Days after the Black Summer actress, 41, simultaneously filed for divorce and a domestic violence restraining order against Newman, the filmmaker responded with his own request for an emergency order in which he accuses King of long-term drug and alcohol abuse.

"This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children," King's publicist tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."

In Newman's request filed Friday morning, he claims King's "chronic" addiction issues have affected her ability as a parent. The exes share two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4.

He also claims she used drugs while pregnant with Leo, saying they found out at her 20-week prenatal appointment that "our unborn child was also addicted due to her continued drug use."

The judge has denied both of Newman, 44, and King's emergency order requests, and their children will physically remain with Newman in Pennsylvania until a non-emergency hearing can take place.

In her divorce petition filed on May 18, King claims she's suffered verbal, emotional and physical abuse for years.

She also claims Newman — who has been staying in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus pandemic — is withholding their sons. (Newman denied the allegation in his filing.)

In her filing, King alleges that Newman has "appeared at a friend's house ... screaming and harassing me, chased me in his car, isolated me from friends, professional contacts, and employers by telling them lies about me, staged a fake intervention to force me into confinement," and is now refusing to "return our children to their home in Los Angeles."

"I have suffered the most confusing trauma-filled experiences involving emotional manipulation and gaslighting caused by Respondent," she says in her filing. "I am afraid of, and feel anxious and sick to my stomach at every encounter with Respondent."

King and Newman met on the set of the film Fanboys, which Newman directed. They tied the knot in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles, which also marked site of their first date more than a year prior to the ceremony.

After King was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this week, Newman broke his silence on the split in a statement released by his rep.

"Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," said Newman's spokesperson.