Jaime King Says She Was Arrested While Protesting in Los Angeles: 'Writing in Handcuffs'

Jaime King tweeted that "everyone was peaceful" when they were detained at the protest

Jaime King can add her name to the growing list of protestors detained while speaking out against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

The actress, 41, revealed she was arrested Tuesday while at the Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, stressing that "everyone was peaceful" when they were detained.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus," she tweeted. "EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct."

About an hour later, King provided an update, writing, “Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter”

Image zoom SplashNews.com

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1268079410839556098&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.justjared.com%2F2020%2F06%2F03%2Fjaime-king-reveals-she-was-arrested-at-black-lives-matter-protest%2F

Earlier in the day, King was spotted protesting outside of L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti's residence. She wore a shirt that read "I am a voter," as well as a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic. She joined more than 1,000 fellow protestors.

A rep for King has not commented.

Along with protesting, King has used her social media to advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Tuesday, she reflected on the ongoing situation in an Instagram post, hours before her arrest.

"Black voices matter, black stories matter, and black lives matter. How we use our voices and our platforms is important. It isn’t enough to just say black lives matter and go back to our carefully curated social media squares," she wrote. "We have to use our influence to uplift and raise the voices of those that can change the world. It’s a privilege to be able to walk out the door without fear that you won’t walk back in because the color of your skin was seen as a threat.

Along with the message, she vowed to use her platform to amplify voices that she feels need to be heard right now, including actress Krystina Arielle Tigner, whom she highlighted in the post.

"It’s a privilege to have the platform that I have and to be able to be heard. I will never know firsthand the experiences of Existing while black. I will never send my sons out the door with the fear that they’ll become a hashtag movement because their skin color was seen as a threat. But what I can do is listen. I can search my own biases," she continued. "I can hear my friends when they say they are hurting and instead of saying “I’m so sorry.” I can say I see you, I hear you, and fight to make room for them in a world that makes that hard. Use your voice to uplift black artists and creators. Use your voice to fight for representation. Don’t just say black lives matter. Prove it by supporting artists like Tina. Prove by supporting black artists and businesses. Prove it by making sure when you look at your table not every face looks like yours."

Over the weekend, protests against police brutality and systemic racism unfolded across the country. Some of them have turned destructive and violent, and hundreds have been arrested as they protest.

The demonstrations began last week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck — began circulating online. The Minneapolis police officer in the video — identified as Derek Chauvin — has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

There have been protests in at least 30 other U.S. cities, including L.A., San Jose, Denver, New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C. Americans have continued to storm their cities in dissent of racial inequality and police brutality.

King is in the midst of a contentious custody battle with and divorce from estranged husband Kyle Newman. The couple's sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, have been staying in Pennsylvania with Newman.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: