Jaden Smith and Celeb Pals, Including Hailey Baldwin, Team Up for Snapchat Series About Activism

Jaden Smith is looking to inspire a new generation!

Smith, 22, will helm new Snapchat original series The Solution Committee, which will provide viewers will easy-to-digest information about some of the injustices facing society today, and how young activists are working to create meaningful change.

In each episode, Smith will turn to his celebrity pals, which include Hailey Baldwin, Yara Shahidi and sister Willow Smith, as well as activists to discuss a different issue, including criminal justice reform, climate change, and voting.

“Welcome [to] the show where we bring people together to talk about complex issues,” including “why young people don’t vote,” Smith says in a trailer for the series.

“It can be very daunting for people, especially young people, when they want to change the world. How does one do that?” asks actress Lena Waithe.

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it,” Smith wrote on Instagram, as he spoke about the purpose behind the new series, which premieres Sept. 21 — just one day before National Voter Registration Day.

“This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote,” he added.

Other celebrity guests who will be featured on the series include Common, Bella Hadid, Janelle Monáe and Phoebe Robinson.

“On top of being a world class entertainer, Jaden has dedicated so much of his life to finding innovative ways to shine a light on injustice,” Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media, said in a press release. “Beyond encouraging young people to vote, Jaden and his friends show why we should all care about these systemic issues and what we can do to fix them. After working with the fantastic team at Snap on Will From Home, we know this series can attract real attention which will hopefully lead to some necessary change."

Each episode will also include swipe-up features, providing viewers with ways to get involved in the fight for equality — which includes being registered to vote.