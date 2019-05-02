Jaden Smith to Star as a Young Kanye West from an Alternate Reality in New Television Series

Jaden Smith is taking on the role of a lifetime — Kanye West, or at least a version of Kanye West from an alternate universe.

Smith, 20, will play a younger version of the rapper in West’s upcoming TV show, Omniverse, which promises to explore ego through the alternative reality of West and examine “the many doors of perception,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aside from the mysterious premise of the anthology TV series, not much is known about the show set to air on Showtime — except that Smith will play a version of the Ye rapper who will be very different than the one we’ve come to know for his verses, his shoes and for interrupting awards shows.

West will serve as executive producer alongside Scooter Braun and it will be written by Silicon Valley’s Lee Sung Jin.

Jaden Smith Kanye West Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Gorgeous Photos From Trip to Bali with Kanye West — and Feeds an Elephant

Explaining the premise of the show, Jin managed to make it sound even more mysterious.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West,” he told THR.

“Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half-hour narrative.”

Recently, Smith brought down the house at Coachella with a performance that involved him singing on top of a Tesla suspended in air.

And after the Tesla made its landing on stage, Smith was joined by his close friend Jordyn Woods, who wore a white mask covering her nose and mouth as she walked up to him.

At another point in his set, which featured a surprise performance by his sister Willow Smith, Smith also paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at the music festival on April 14.

Jaden Smith Jordyn Woods Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: A Family Affair! Will Smith Surprises Fans at Coachella by Joining Son Jaden Smith’s Set

West, who also at the festival, orchestrated a Sunday service on Palm Sunday, but it was his daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick who stole the show.

Not only did the rapper’s daughter sweetly sing the “Poopy-di scoop” lyric from West’s single, “Lift Yourself,” but Disick joined her cousin in singing the refrain.