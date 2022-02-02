Jada Pinkett Smith, who costarred with Queen Latifah in Girls Trip and Set It Off, wrote on Instagram, "@queenlatifah and I are at it again"

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to Reunite on Screen for The Equalizer

Jada Pinkett Smith is joining her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah on The Equalizer.

The Red Table Talk host, 50, is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reports. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory. Cook and Latifah's character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities — and history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.

Pinkett Smith celebrated the casting announcement on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing over a screenshot of the news, "@queenlatifah and I are at it again."

This is the latest on-screen appearance Smith and Latifah will have together after costarring in films like 1996's Set It Off and Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 — but it won't be their last.

Producer Will Packer announced a Girls Trip sequel earlier this month. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall starred in the original alongside Smith and Latifah.

Girls Trip Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall Credit: Michele K Short/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

While discussing the upcoming Oscars ceremony on Good Morning America, Packer told Michael Strahan, "Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway."

"We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director," he added.

Explained Packer, "We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it's just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out."

Back in March 2020, Haddish revealed that she and her "Flossy Posse" costars had met via Zoom to brainstorm a potential Girls Trip sequel together. Before that, in May 2019, Latifah expressed interest in a follow-up movie while on People Now at the time: "Everybody's in, Everybody's down for No. 2 … so we're just waiting for a script."