L Word: Generation Q Actress Jacqueline Toboni Is Engaged to Kassandra Clementi

The actresses announced their engagement on Instagram, Wednesday, with photos from the oceanside proposal

Kassandra Clementi has hit the "Jacq-pot"!

The Australian actress is engaged, longtime girlfriend Jacqueline Toboni proposing during a romantic getaway.

On Wednesday, the pair announced their happy news on Instagram.

Sharing photos from the day of the proposal, Toboni, 29, wrote to her now-fiancé: "@kassandraclementi I feel so incredibly lucky to have found such a goofy, smart, funny, kind soul in you. Thank you for making me laugh everyday. I can't wait to do this forever. Love you x."

Included in the pictures was an oceanside snapshot of Clementi from "right before" Toboni proposed. Another showed a red mark on the L Word: Generation Q actress' neck, which she revealed was brought on my nerves before popping the big question.

"This first pic is right before I proposed. The last is when we noticed I was so nervous I broke out in hives…" she noted in the caption.

Clementi, 30, shared two pictures on her own Instagram account, including one of the couple in which she held up her left hand to show off her new ring.

"@jtoboni I hit the Jacq-pot," the Home and Away actress wrote in the caption. "You are quite simply the greatest person I have ever known."

"From the mundane to the insane, life is so fun with you," she added. "I love you infinitely and cannot wait to marry the absolute s— out of you. #enGAYged 💍"

On her Instagram Story Wednesday evening, Clementi shared a candid video from home with their dog, Finn, who sat on Toboni's lap with a tennis ball in his mouth.

"Finn we got engaged," the actress told the pup. "You don't even know what that means but it's exciting."

The duo have been dating since at least 2019, when they each began posting about one another.

On Valentine's Day this year, Toboni shared a black-and-white shot of Clementi's smile, writing in the caption, "Happy V-Day to the bottom of your face only. That smile sent me 🧑‍🦳↗️👠👠"

Four days later, Clementi celebrated Toboni's birthday with a tribute post.