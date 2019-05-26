Greek's Jacob Zachar Is Married! Actor Weds Longtime Love Brittany Saberhagen

Congrats to the happy couple!

Actor Jacob Zachar, beloved by fans for his role on ABC Family’s series Greek, wed set costumer Brittany Saberhagen on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Brittany and I tied the knot on a five-year relationship witnessed by our family and friends,” Zachar, 33, tells PEOPLE. “It’s time to dance until the wheels fall off. Let’s party!”

Zachar’s former Greek castmates including Amber Stevens West, Jesse McCartney and Jake McDorman were on hand as Saberhagen, wearing a BHLDN by Anthropologie gown, walked down the aisle at the picturesque Triunfo Creek Vineyards.

The nuptials, planned by Sarah Coplen of Little Grey Events also featured a cake by Well Kneaded Bakery, catering by LA Roots and music by Vox DJ’s.

Zachar and Saberhagen initially met through mutual friends at a house party, but reconnected a couple of years later on social media.

“Brittany put out a Facebook post asking actor friends if they had any Oscar screeners she could borrow,” says Zachar. “I told her, ‘Come on over, I got 12 Years A Slave. I invited her in and she asked me where my girlfriend was, and I said I told her to kick rocks. Her eyes lit up and said we should go for a drink sometime.”

Zachar adds: “About a month later she messaged me, ‘How about that drink?’ We headed downtown to Seven Grand Whiskey Bar for pool, whiskey, and live music. She played the best pool of her life, we won some doubles matches against some strangers, and danced into the night. Five years later here we are!”