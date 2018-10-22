Little People, Big World Star Jacob Roloff's Fiancée Gets a Concussion in Scary Car Crash

Jacob Roloff’s fiancée is counting her blessings after being involved in a serious car accident.

Isabel Sofia Rock, who is engaged to the youngest son of Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff, revealed on Sunday that she’s recovering after her vehicle ended up in a ditch over the weekend.

“Today I got in my third car accident,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Roloff standing beside her red VW Westfalia. “Somebody pulled out to turn and went into the furthest lane instead of the lane closest to them. Of course, I tried my best to avoid them but they hit my driver door anyway and threw me into the ditch.”



“I am okay, a little sore; my car is not, but my little car potentially saved my life. My entire door ended up coming off and the car is likely totaled,” she said.

Reflecting on the crash, Rock admitted that “it’s really hard not to wonder why these things happen to you in the moment,” but she has a positive perspective.

“Part of my growth is trying to find the lesson in everything,” she explained.



“Jacob and I came home early from the beach this morning and every time we make it safely anywhere in Ruby I am grateful. An accident in a Westfalia is a lot sketchier to imagine, seeing as they have no front,” she shared.

Rock is thankful that she “was alone in my car, that I didn’t have Jacob with me, or Moose with me like I usually do.”

“I am grateful that the other person was okay. I am grateful that I’ve walked away from all my car accidents without anything more than a concussion and sore muscles,” she continued. “I am grateful that it happened close to home so that both my dad and Jacob could be at my side within minutes of the accident.”



Rock concluded, “Counting my blessings today. Also kind of convinced the universe doesn’t want me to drive anymore because the odds are stacked against me now ha 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

The accident comes after an admittedly “challenging season” for Rock, who got engaged to Roloff last Christmas.

In an Instagram post last month, Rock announced the date of the couple’s upcoming wedding (Sept. 7, 2019) — and explained that this chapter of life has been overwhelming at times.

“This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety,” she wrote. “Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times.”

Nevertheless, Rock and Roloff are looking forward to their future together.

“I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that),” she continued.

“Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough—ONE YEAR FROM TODAY—we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives,” she wrote.

Radar first reported the news of Rock’s accident.