Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood on Sunday

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Spotted Together After His Split from Kaia Gerber

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi appear to be spending some time together.

Giannulli, 22, and Elordi, 24, were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood on Sunday, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Both Giannulli and Elordi kept their looks low-key for the casual afternoon outing. The YouTuber wore a grey sweatsuit set and accessorized it with the Balenciaga hourglass handbag and a trucker hat. The Euphoria actor, meanwhile, wore a black hoodie, black sunglasses and light blue jeans.

Elordi was also seen walking his golden retriever, Layla, at the time.

The pair's recent sighting comes one month after Elordi's split from model Kaia Gerber. The former couple dated for more than a year, making their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala less than two months before the breakup.

Prior to their breakup, Elordi raved about Gerber, 20, in his January/February cover story with Men's Health. The publication noted the interview occurred before their split was announced.

kaia gerber and jacob elordi Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he said. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

Elordi has also previously been linked to his Euphoria castmate Zendaya Coleman and his former Kissing Booth costar Joey King.

As for Giannulli, she was last romantically tied to Jackson Guthy. She confirmed their split in August, responding to a follower who asked if she was single during an Instagram Story Q&A.

"I am indeed," she said of her relationship status while also sharing a selfie.

Olivia Jade Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Dancing with the Stars alum's relationship with Guthy, 25, previously ended in 2019 amid the nationwide college admissions scandal, in which her famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved.

Loughlin, 57, and Mossimo, 58, were arrested in March 2019 for paying a $500,000 bribe disguised as a donation. The payment was made in an effort to guarantee their daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli's acceptance into the University of Southern California as recruits on the women's rowing team.

Both Loughlin and Mossimo pleaded guilty in May 2020. The longtime couple has since completed their respective prison sentences.

Olivia addressed the scandal on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in September, saying that she's "not proud of the past" and she "believes in second chances."