Zendaya's Euphoria Costar Jacob Elordi Gives Her a Kiss After Saying She Is Like His 'Sister'

Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi continue to spend time together.

The pair were photographed together in Soho, New York, on Monday, with Elordi giving the Spider-Man star a sweet smooch on the side of her head.

Elordi, 22, held a green drink in one hand, wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and dark sunglasses. Zendaya, 23, wore a long beige overcoat and checkered sneakers as she looked down at her phone.

The sighting of the pair comes after they attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner at the Skylight Modern in New York City last week, where Zendaya presented Elordi with the “Rising Star” award, calling him her “best friend” in the process, E! News reported.

For the event — proceeds of which went towards the Australian Red Cross for the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund — Zendaya wore a flowing cut-out dress, while Elordi opted for a black suit accessorized by several rings.

The pair were photographed smiling at and chatting with each other, and Elordi at one point put his hand on Zendaya’s shoulder.

Despite continuous dating rumors following the duo since they reportedly vacationed together in Greece last summer, Elordi said in December that the costars are nothing more than close friends.

“She’s like my sister,” Elordi told GQ Australia at the time. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

“But we’re all really close,” he added of the Euphoria cast. “There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Elordi previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, but they broke it off in 2018.