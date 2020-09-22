Jacob Elordi Congratulates Zendaya on Her Historic Emmy Win for Euphoria: 'Bravo'
The HBO costars were romantically linked earlier this year
Jacob Elordi is cheering on Zendaya following the actress' historic win at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Elordi, 23, congratulated his Euphoria costar and rumored former flame after she won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in the hit HBO show.
"Congratulations Captain. @Zendaya Bravo," the actor wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday alongside a photo of Zendaya, 24, from the show.
Zendaya is the youngest actress to ever win the award. She beat out this year's other nominees, Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
Euphoria, which follows Zendaya as a troubled high schooler, also stars Elordi as Nate, a student-athlete who struggles with his sexual insecurities. The series has been renewed for a second season.
Elordi and Zendaya fueled dating rumors last year after the HBO actors vacationed together in Greece.
The stars were then spotted at the Skylight Modern in New York City in January before Elordi (who dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to 2019) was photographed giving the Spider-Man: Homecoming star a sweet smooch on the side of her head in the city's Soho neighborhood the following month.
In March, they were photographed strolling through a flea market together in Los Angeles.
However, the costars have seemingly gone their separate ways, as Elordi has recently been linked romantically to model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Upon delivering her acceptance speech during Sunday's virtual ceremony, Zendaya admitted that she was "really, really nervous" before she thanked her HBO family.
"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she said. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."
Euphoria also won outstanding contemporary makeup and outstanding original music and lyrics
The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. EST.
