Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, will play Louis, the character Brad Pitt portrayed in the 1994 movie adaptation of Interview with the Vampire

Game of Thrones Alum Jacob Anderson Joins Cast of Interview with the Vampire TV Series

Jacob Anderson is graduating from dragons to vampires.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones alum will star as Louis, a young man lured into the world of the undead, in the upcoming television adaptation of Anne Rice's gothic novel Interview with the Vampire, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson, known for his role as Grey Worm from Thrones, will reunite with director Alan Taylor, who directed numerous episodes of the HBO fantasy epic. Taylor will direct at least the first two episodes of the upcoming AMC series, the outlets report.

Interview with the Vampire, created and written by showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason), will star Anderson opposite Sam Reid, who will play the vampire Lestat. Jones will executive produce alongside Mark Johnson, Anne Rice and Christopher Rice, per the report.

Production for the new series is expected to begin in late 2021, per Deadline. The show will premiere on AMC and its streaming platform AMC+ sometime in 2022.

AMC acquired the rights to Rice's Vampire Chronicles books — including Interview with the Vampire — last year, Variety previously reported in May 2020.