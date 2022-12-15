Jaclyn Smith Shows Off Sexy Workout Moves with Husband Brad Allen: 'Turn It Up a Notch'

Jaclyn Smith and her workout partner, husband Brad Allen, are showing off their sultry moves on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Charlie's Angels alum, 77, posted a video of her and the heart surgeon, whom she married in 1997, working out together.

The tune of New Order's "Blue Monday" is played over the clip that shows Smith straddling Allen as she does push-ups, completing each one by sweetly giving her husband a kiss.

Allen then flaunts his skills as he does squats while Smith sits on his shoulders.

"We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!" Smith wrote alongside the video of their moves.

In the comments section, actor Stephen Baldwin told the pair, "Kids pls behave 😳."

Earlier this month, Smith posted a similar video, saying of her and Allen's workouts, "It's hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!"

For that video, the couple shares a kiss between reps as Allen does push-ups and the actress executes leg lifts.

Allen and Smith are going strong after celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11.

They marked the occasion with a social media trend where they answered questions about each other.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago: 'Surprise!'

In the clip shared on Smith's Instagram page, she and Allen hilariously remain quiet when asked, "Who is the most patient?"

"Well, I think I'm patient," Smith said breaking her silence. "But... "

Allen joked, "I want to stay married, so... " as he pointed to Smith.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They disagreed about who the "most sentimental" one is; however, they both agreed that Allen is typically "the first to apologize after an argument."

When Smith suggested Allen is the one who can't keep a secret, he quipped, "Oh yeah, I've been a doctor all these years because I can't keep a secret."

Smith captioned the video, "Happy 25th anniversary to my guy, my best friend, my partner in life who keeps me laughing through the ups and down and takes such good care of all of us, even my honeybun."