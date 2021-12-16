Jaclyn Smith Shares Rare Photo of Her Son Gaston on Instagram: 'My Son-Shine!'

Jaclyn Smith captured a special moment with her son recently.

The Charlie's Angels alum, 76, posted a rare photo of her and her 39-year-old son, Gaston Richmond, on Instagram.

"My Son-Shine!" Smith captioned the photo in which she sweetly hugged him.

In March, Smith shared a heartfelt tribute to Richmond for his 39th birthday on Instagram, calling him "one of my favorite humans on the planet."

"He arrived safely on this planet, making me the happiest women in the world," she captioned a series of sentimental throwback photos. "It feels like he started surfing before walking...Always curious, deeply observant with the kindest most sensitive heart. He remains one of my favorite humans on this planet."

She concluded, "Gaston, you will always be my son-shine. Happy 39th birthday! I love you."

Smith is also close to her two granddaughters. Richmond is dad to 2-year-old Olivia Rose, and Smith's daughter Spencer Margaret, 36, is mom to 5-year-old Bea.

Smith was featured as one of PEOPLE's Glam-mas (glamorous grandmas) in 2019 and opened up about her bond with her granddaughters, who affectionately call her Mimi.

"They visit me all the time," Smith said at the time. "This house is open to them. Bea knows that there's a drawer in my closet that's filled with candy, and she goes right for the gummy bears. She knows that I'm a soft touch for candy."

In 2019, Smith added that she hopes to one day relive her iconic role as Kelly Garrett in Charlie's Angels by watching it with her granddaughters.

"My kids never really watched it that much," she said at the time. "In fact, if they saw me on film, they'd go, 'Oh, there's Jaclyn Smith.' They wouldn't say, 'There's Mom.' I bet I'll have fun watching it with Bea and Olivia. That might be fun to say, 'Hey, here's your Mimi a long time ago.' I'd like them to see how things change, and I think it's important for them to see their history, to see where they came from."

Smith went on to speak about the special experience of being a grandmother. "When you're with them, nothing else matters. You're really in the moment. You've come a distance in life, and you really know what's important. You just forget it all," she said.