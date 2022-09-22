'Tell Me Lies' ' Jackson White Shares the Acting Advice Mom Katey Sagal Gave Him: 'Don't Do It'

The Hulu show's breakout star tells PEOPLE exclusively of the reasons why his Sons of Anarchy star mother wanted him to pursue a different career path

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 12:15 PM
Jackson White, left, and Katey Sagal in a scene from “Tell Me Lies.”
Photo: Josh Stringer/Hulu via AP

Katey Sagal tells her son nothing but the truth.

Tell Me Lies star Jackson White chatted with PEOPLE about the acting advice his Golden Globe-winning mother told him as a young, aspiring actor himself.

Sagal's words of wisdom? "Don't do it. Do something else," White exclusively tells PEOPLE. Of course, there was a reason behind her bluntness.

"I wasn't allowed to act until I was 18," he explains. "I had to grow up first."

Jackson White and mom, Katey Sagal attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher" held at Avalon Hollywood on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The now 26-year-old actor heeded Sagal's guidance and waited until he was of age to act, instead pursuing music at the University of Southern California for a year before realizing college wasn't for him.

On the other hand, White admits that he "didn't listen" to her advice in pursuing a different career path — while also confessing that he didn't really "grow up" either.

"It didn't really work, I was still pretty childish when I was in my early 20s — I'm still childish," he jokes. But that hasn't stopped him from nabbing roles in both TV and film (when he was finally allowed to, of course).

Unlike his mom, a seasoned actress known for her roles in Married… with Children and Sons of Anarchy, White is still a newcomer to the scene. With less than a dozen credits to his name, the breakout star first turned heads with his role as Brendan Fletcher in the HBO miniseries Mrs. Fletcher in 2019.

Now, White's at it again with his role as Stephen DeMarco in Hulu's latest coming-of-age thriller Tell Me Lies. He plays a college upperclassman with smarts and charm on the outside, but a deceiving darkness within. This leads to his entanglement in several relationships filled with toxicity and never-ending — wait for it — lies.

“Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), shown.
Josh Stringer/Hulu

Not only does the actor star opposite of Grace Van Patten's confident college freshman Lucy, who finds herself in Stephen's web of excuses and deceit, but he shares the screen with — spoiler alert — Sagal as well!

Playing the role of White's onscreen mom in the Emma Roberts-produced series, viewers are introduced to Sagal in episode 5 of the 10-part series. The plot delves deeper into Stephen's rocky relationship with his troubled mother, who's still hung up on her divorced husband and his new romance.

Unlike their characters in the show, the mother-son duo share a close bond in real life. In fact, Sagal is now super supportive of White's acting endeavors and constantly showcases it on her Instagram.

"LOVE this son of mine! Bravo!♥️♥️♥️ on 🔥," she captioned a photo of Deadline's announcement of her son's casting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop Wednesdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Mrs. Fletcher Jackson White
Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
I Love A Mama's Boy Exclusive Clip
'I Love a Mama's Boy' Meets 'Fatal Attraction' as Brittany and Matt Get Heated over Cheating Accusations
Anirudh Pisharody
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Star Anirudh Pisharody
THE BACHELORETTE - ABCs "The Bachelorette" stars Logan
'The Bachelorette' 's Logan Reflects on Team Swap That 'Caused a Ripple Effect' and His 'Devastating' COVID Exit
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Chanel Ayan
'RHODubai' 's Chanel Ayan Says Husband Chris' Support Helped Her Open Up About Childhood Circumcision
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) gives a speech at the Hilton Hotel in London, during the Headway Charity Lunch, in which she resigns from her public duties and asks for 'time and space', 3rd December 1993. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
Princess Diana HBO Doc Creators Defend Using Controversial Panorama Clip Despite Prince William's Wishes
JASON EARLES, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Color War”
'Hannah Montana' 's Jason Earles on Mentoring the Next Generation of Disney Stars: 'It's Wild'
jordan fletcher
Jordan Fletcher Explains How a Pandemic, a Pregnancy and Plenty of Reflection Led to 'Death and Taxes'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Mark Jackson attends "NYC Point Gods" premiere at Midnight Theatre on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About the 'Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 30: Actor Billy Bob Thornton is photographed for Moves magazine on August 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Patrick Fraser/Corbis via Getty Images)
Billy Bob Thornton Wasn't 'Equipped' for Fame in 20s Due to 'History of Certain Chemical Refreshments'
Jonathan Bailey attends the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/WireImage); THE SINNER S3 Premiere Event - The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: Matt Bomer -- (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Find Out Where You Can See 'Bridgerton' 's Jonathan Bailey Next (Hint: Matt Bomer Is Intimately Involved!)
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Tommy Lee's Wife? All About Brittany Furlan
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows
NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Jokes 'It Did Not Go Over Well' When He Told His Parents He Got Fired from His Accountant Job