Jackson Roloff is on the mend after injuring his arm.

The 1-year-old son of Tori and Zach Roloff was in a splint after he hurt his arm over the weekend, his mother revealed on Instagram Sunday night.

“Nothing slows this kid down… the past 24 hours have been pretty stressful but this kid has shown us time and time again just how much of a trooper he truly is,” Tori captioned two photos of her son with his injured arm.

“He hurt his arm yesterday afternoon playing and trying to walk like one year olds do. We thought maybe something called ‘nursemaids elbow’ but after two times of a doctor trying to reduce it to no avail (which by the way is absolutely the worst thing to see your child in that much pain) it could possibly be a fracture but still not sure,” she explained.

“So this poor thing is stuck in a splint until we can know for sure. He has not let it slow him down though and is back to his happy smiley self-thank goodness!” she continued.

Tori concluded, “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for baby j! Little man is on the mend and will be back to conquering the world soon! #babyjroloff #zandtpartyofthree.”

Over the weekend, Tori rushed Jackson to urgent care, according to Hollywood Gossip, which obtained screenshots of her Instagram Story that documented the scary moment.

“Learning to walk is hard business for a 1-year-old,” she reportedly wrote. “We think he might have dislocated his arm. But we’re all good now, just sore,” she wrote in another.

On Monday afternoon, Tori revealed on her Instagram Story that Jackson’s splint had been removed. “We’re getting to the bottom of this thing today!” she captioned a photo of her son with his bandaged arm.

Later, Tori shared a video of her son standing on her lap in the car without the splint. “Are you driving the car? Who’s feeling better?” she said. “Don’t worry, it’s in park. Yay!”

“Can you tell everyone how you’re feeling?” she said. “They think it was nursemaids. All good, not a fracture. Thank the Lord above. He got his splint taken off this morning.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Nursemaid’s elbow “occurs when one of the bones in the arm (the radius bone) slips out of place from the ligament or band of tissue that holds it near the elbow,” according to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their firstborn on May 12, 2017, and the “year has brought nothing but joy,” said Tori.

In a birthday tribute post to Jackson on Instagram last month, Tori wrote, “My baby some how has turned into a little boy before our eyes and I have loved watching him grow. So here it goes. Our last monthly update! Jackson’s personality has really taken shape this month. And by golly he is hilarious. 😂 He is pulling himself up on anything he can reach and is so close to taking his first steps.”

“He loves his dad so much and yells at him from across the room if he isn’t paying attention. 🗣 Jackson helped celebrate both mom and dads birthdays this month and were interested to see what he does with his cake today! 🎂 Clapping is our new favorite thing and he loves when people clap with him. 👏🏼 Jackson spent his first whole day away from mom and dad. 😭” she continued.

“Baby j weighs 21 pounds and has 8 teeth! 😁 I love you so much bud. This year has gone by way too fast. You bring me such happiness and you have spoiled me as your mom. Happy birthday Jackson!” she concluded.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE after the birth of their son, Zach opened up about raising a child who, like him, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

(Males with the genetic condition grow an average height of 4’4″ with a normal lifespan, and babies may have breathing problems and delays in muscle development.)

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach said at the time. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

“The world is changing. People are more open to diversity,” said the reality star and soccer coach, who hopes nothing will impede Jackson from achieving his dreams. “Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”