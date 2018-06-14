The Goldbergs Actor Jackson Odell Laid to Rest In Private Funeral: Report

Jackson Odell was laid to rest early Wednesday.

The 20-year-old’s family and friends said farewell to the musician in a private funeral service, E! News reports.

The Goldbergs actor was found dead in a Los Angeles sober living home on Friday, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office told PEOPLE.

“There was no paraphernalia or legal drugs found on the scene,” Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told PEOPLE at the time. “He was found unresponsive.”

Odell’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. His family released a statement on his Twitter page following his death.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward.”

“Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well,” the family continued. “We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

Brett Boyett, a music producer who met Odell when he was 17 and who worked extensively with the actor for the past three years, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Facebook.

“It wasn’t until he played the guitar and sand that I was completely blown away,” Boyett wrote. “This kid could sing, write, and play the guitar like I could only have dreamed of at 17. I mean, he could do it all, and he was really, really good at all of it.”

Jackson Odell Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“His voice carved a story into your mind with every word that he sang while playing the guitar with the precision of a seasoned professional musician,” he continued. “I wanted so badly to see him become successful, the world needed to know how much talent was inside of this kid and how rare of a find he was.”

RELATED: Goldbergs Actor Jackson Odell, 20, Was Found Dead in a Sober Living Home

“The world has lost an artist with literally some of the most God given talent I have ever seen,” Boyett added. “His family and friends have lost a son, a brother, and a friend. I’ll miss you, buddy. Thank you for sharing your talent with me. He was 20 years old. He was brilliant. I don’t really know how else to say it. He was brilliant…”

Odell’s career included small roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development.

He was also a singer-songwriter who contributed several original songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Forever My Girl.