The Goldbergs Actor Jackson Odell Died of an Accidental Drug Overdose: Reports

Jackson Odell‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to E! News, The Blast and Entertainment Tonight, the 20-year-old — best known for playing Ari Caldwell on ABC’s The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015 — died of an accidental drug overdose. The coroner reportedly ruled that Odell’s cause of death was “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” and the manner of death was deemed “accidental.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Odell was found dead in a Los Angeles sober living home on June 8.

“There was no paraphernalia or legal drugs found on the scene,” Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told PEOPLE at the time. “He was found unresponsive.”

After his death, Odell’s family released a statement on Twitter.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward.”

“Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

E! News reported that Odell was laid to rest in a private funeral service on June 13.

Odell’s career included small roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development. He was also a singer-songwriter who contributed several original songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Forever My Girl.