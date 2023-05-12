John Stamos, Steve Burton, Kristina Wagner and More Pay Tribute to Beloved Late Daytime Star Jacklyn Zeman

Soap stars are remembering late daytime legend Jacklyn Zeman.

The actress died Wednesday at age 70. She was best known for her role on General Hospital as Bobbie Spencer — a part that allowed her to become a three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner. But she also had roles in other shows and films, including One Life to Live.

Frank Valentini, an executive producer on General Hospital, announced her death on Twitter.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he said. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

The news has sparked many of Zeman's soap peers to speak out in her honor, remembering the star for her legacy and her overall person.

John Stamos shared a photo of the pair together on Instagram, saying he was "deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress."

"I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital," Stamos continued. "Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO."

Steve Burton called Zeman's death "another reminder of how precious life is and to hug the ones you love and stay present."

"Jackie Z. What an awesome lady. So sweet. She was one of the veterans that when I came on, welcomed me with open arms. For that I'll always be grateful," he captioned an Instagram post featuring a headshot of Zeman. "I never saw her in a bad mood despite life's challenges. Her energy was incredible. She always asked how I was and what was happening in my life. Always made time."

getty (2)

Burton contintinued, "We had Malibu in common.. anytime someone mentioned Malibu I would think of her..she lived out there and I would surf there a lot so we would talk about that… ❤️ Thank you Jackie for your example. Legend. So sweet and kind. My prayers are with your family.RIP Jackie Zeman 🙏🏻🕊️❤️"

Kristina Wagner's Twitter tribute began, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, Jackie Zeman."

"We were pregnant at the same time. Our children played together often," she continued. "There were trips to the GH studio, birthday parties, playdates, and beach days. It was magical. My heart aches for her daughters. #RIPJackieZeman."

"A bad loss but Jackie was a tremendous force I will so miss her! @GeneralHospital," Kin Shriner tweeted as Genie Francis wrote, "Beautiful, beautiful Jackie. This was way too soon."

William deVry admitted he was "Devastated to hear the horrible news of #JackieZeman's passing. Too much bad news coming out of #GeneralHospital these days. Very very sad & hard to believe." 💔"

"My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on & mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home," Sarah Joy Brown shared on Twitter. "Beautiful Queen, inside & out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam & fans💔"

Kathleen Gati tweeted, "I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. ❤️"

Jon Lindstrom shared that it will "take me a minute to process" the news.

"I can't believe such a life force as hers has left," he continued. "Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital."

Sharing photos of the pair together on set, Eden McCoy wrote, "Jackie was the first person I spoke to when I walked on set to film my very first scene. I was so nervous, but she soothed me with hugs as she introduced herself. Thank you for all that you were to me & so many. Love you now & forever. My condolences to her beautiful family."

"Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on GH in '81," Tristan Rogers tweeted. "We did many pa's together and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later we worked on The Bay. And now I'll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. By babe."

Greg Doherty/WireImage

In a lengthy Instagram tribute, A Martinez called Zeman an "icon" while reflecting on her legacy.

"The great Jackie Zeman, who graced Port Charles for decades as Bobbie Spencer on @GeneralHospitalABC –– has left her earthly burdens behind. I had the privilege of working beside Jackie back in the day, and her wisdom and common sense left marks on me that I'll carry until my own time comes," he said.

"Have been thinking a lot lately about the high quality of her recent work on @TheBay –– no hint of a decline in her precision and spirit as the soulfully clairvoyant Sofia," he continued. "But then, this is what we would expect from someone as thoroughly devoted to the craft as this wonderful woman always was. A huge embrace going out today to Jackie's family, and to all who've loved her over the course of her long and graceful journey. @jacklyn.zeman #talentclassandkindness."

Parry Shen also referred to Zeman as "an absolute legend."

"I loved hearing her stories about the show in the 70s & 80s," she shared on Twitter. "Always so kind & down to earth. You will be so missed, Jackie. Condelences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades."