Jackie Siegel Is Back to Complete Her 90,000 Sq.-Ft. Florida Home in Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

The queen of Versailles is back!

Jackie Siegel and her family are returning to the small screen at the end of March in a new Discovery+ series documenting the socialite's life as she attempts to complete her infamous Florida home featured in the 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles.

Titled Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, the series follows the trials and tribulations Jackie faces while she and husband David Siegel work to finish construction on the largest single-family home in the United States. It's been a project more than 20 years in the making.

The 90,000 square-foot home includes five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and a British-style pub.

"Here we are. We're ready to share this with the world," Jackie says in a preview of the series, above. She later says in a confessional, "It's now time to finish Versailles."

The Siegels bought the land for Versailles in 2000 and began construction a short time later. Construction was halted "after a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream home," according to a news release, but the family recently restarted the "monumental transformation."

"This house has taken me 20 years to build," Jackie muses during the promo as she uses a large hammer to help break down a wall.

The Siegels also lost their 15-year-old daughter Victoria Siegel in 2015. A family spokesperson later said Jackie went on "an emotional roller coaster" following her daughter's death.

Now, Jackie says "I value family now more than ever" and hopes finishing the home will help her spend even more time with them.

"Our kids are growing up. We want to live here as a family," she says in a confessional. "Failure is not an option. There's not much time left."

And what Jackie wants, Jackie gets, according to one of her daughters. In one scene, she asks her mother how many flamingos she plans to get for Versailles, to which Jackie replies, "As many as I can get!" In another scene, Jackie says, "One statue is like $30,000."

"The house, it should be a little bit bigger actually," she quips in a confessional.

But no home renovation project, especially one of this size, comes without roadblocks — and Versailles is no different. Jackie and the rest of her renovation team have several kinks still left to work out, leaving the Celebrity Wife Swap alum visibly frustrated in several scenes.

"I don't know what I'm in for," she says in a voiceover before the scene then switches to a confessional, where she adds, "This is one freakin' mess-up."