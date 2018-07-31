Orange Is the New Black Star Jackie Cruz Opens Up About Kissing Kourtney Kardashian

These days she’s known for her role as Flaca from Orange Is the New Black, but Jackie Cruz was once famous for something else.

The 31-year-old actress first hit our television screens when she and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, shared a steamy make-out session at a club during an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami in 2009.

Cruz recalled their rendezvous on Monday’s episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter.

When asked if she still keeps up with the Kardashians, Cruz, who took a sip of her whiskey cocktail before answering, explained, “I honestly don’t keep up because I don’t have time.”

“I’m trying to work, do my own thing,” Cruz continued.

However, when it comes to Kourtney, there are no hard feelings. “I love Kourtney, she’s always — when we worked together she was a sweetheart.”

“She continues to be a sweetheart. I just haven’t — we haven’t reconnected, but call me girl,” Cruz added.

In addition to opening up about her kiss with Kourtney, Cruz also shared details about season 6 of OITNB.

“I don’t have my partner in crime right now,” Cruz said in reference to Flaca’s best friend Maritza, played by Diane Guerrero, 32.

In the latest season of the hit Netflix show, the ladies of Litchfield are separated from one another and forced to adjust to life in maximum security prison.

“So, I’m exploring new things, and I believe Flaca always tries to find the light even in the darkest place,” Cruz explained.

“She does, and you get to see that journey, and I’m just really happy you get to see a different side of Flaca,” she added.

Catch PeopleTV‘s Chatter live on Twitter (live.twitter.com/chatter) and streaming on People.com every weekday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Season 6 or Orange Is the New Black premiered on July 27 on Netflix.