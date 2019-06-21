Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada Reveals an NSFW Secret from Costar Jackie Christie's Marriage

Basketball Wives star Evelyn is spilling secrets from Jackie Christie’s marriage.

In an interview with PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Lozada, 43, was asked to reveal a sweet, salty and secret fact about each of her costars. After complimenting “funny” Jackie, 49, Lozada revealed a surprise truth from her 23-year marriage with retired NBA player Doug Christie.

“She doesn’t give [oral sex],” Lozanda said of the couple, who have been “married for 100 years.”

She added, “Girl, like how does this work? Like, is he okay with this?”

Jackie and husband Doug, who wed in 1996, share two children Chantal, 26, and Douglas, 18. She also has a daughter, Takari Lee, 29, from a previous relationship. Each year, the couple renews their vows on their wedding anniversary, complete with guests and festivities.

“I mean, they renew their wedding every year, so I guess she must be doing something right,” Lozada adds. “But yeah, she doesn’t give [oral sex].”

Lozada has been a main cast member since the reality show premiered in 2010, while Christie joined the series in season 6 after completing five seasons on the L.A.-based spinoff, which converged with the original series in 2017.

In 2017, Christie revealed in an interview with The Jasmine Brand that she hadn’t performed oral sex in her marriage to Doug.

“I didn’t know it was so prevalent and everybody’s doing it until I got on the show,” she explained. “Then all the girls were like ‘girl you gotta do this,’ and Draya done showed me how to suck a lollipop, Malaysia with the ice cream. Well, I’m just like, I just don’t. I don’t know, I just never got into that.”

Christie added, “but you’re always learning and always evolving, you know our relationship always changes and evolves. You know we’ve been married for 20 years and made it, so imagine the next 20.”

The show returned for its season 8 premiere on Wednesday, with Lozanda and Christie joined by cast members Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Tami Roman, and Shaunie O’Neal, who is the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.