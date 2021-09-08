"I'm seeing a couple of people and trying to keep busy juggling them all!" Jackée Harry tells PEOPLE

Days of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Says She's Still Searching for Love in 'All the Wrong Places'

Jackée Harry is getting candid about some life lessons.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the sitcom legend, 65, opens up about her secrets to success, finding humility and maintaining a hot dating life!

"I'm still looking for love in all the wrong places," admits Harry, who has recently brought her outsized personality to the daytime soap Days of Our Lives and its Peacock spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as real estate mogul Paulina Price. "I'm seeing a couple of people and trying to keep busy juggling them all!"

"I like younger men," she adds. "And that's definitely the wrong place, but they're much more fun!"

Though the pandemic has limited her efforts when it comes to dating, Harry — who was married to celebrity hairstylist Elgin Charles from 1996-2003 — says she's still putting herself out there and enjoying the ride.

"I'm dating because I like people and I love to socialize," she says. "So I have friends who try to hook me up and I'll have people I'll be eyeing in the supermarket or library."

"There are certain places you got to go," she says. "Whole Foods is the place. And the bookstore. Bookstores are still good. Barnes & Noble. Make sure you dress properly. Don't have everything out, but something's got to be out!"

While her dating life is keeping things interesting for the time being, Harry says her main priorities are being a mom to son Frank, 27, a grandma to her two grandchildren and continuing to find success as an artist.

"My goal was always to be the best," says Harry, who became an '80s sitcom sensation starring as Marla Gibbs' maneater neighbor Sandra Clark on 227 and is currently enjoying a career renaissance. "You've got to develop a persona and make an impression."

At one point, Harry says she felt like she had "made it," but quickly realized her ego was holding her back from her full potential.

"It's important to keep your sense of humor and stay grounded," says Harry, who admits it was difficult at times to find a healthy balance between career and motherhood. "I'm still the same, but I'm more aware of sharing. I've become more empathetic and more of a team player."

With her career still buzzing, Harry is reflecting on lessons learned and looking forward to her next chapters, both professionally and personally.