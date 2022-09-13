Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Full Circle' Emmys Win: 'Welcome to the Club!'

Jackée Harry is singing Sheryl Lee Ralph's praises!

At the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Ralph was named outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on Abbott Elementary. The victory makes Ralph, 65, the second-ever Black woman to win within the category after Harry, 66.

Following the triumphant moment, Harry — who won her historic Emmy in 1997 for her role on 227 — took a moment to congratulate her peer on her achievement.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Harry wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "For 35 years I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it's come full circle!"

Speaking to the "full circle" aspect of Ralph's big triumph, Harry revealed that Ralph was originally intended for her Emmy-winning 227 role.

"The network originally wanted @thesherylleeralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it," she explained. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! 🎉 I'm so exited [sic] for her Emmys win!"

Harry continued, "Sheryl's had a remarkable career AND she's one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we've been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. 🙏🏾"

Concluding her post, Harry added: "Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! 🏆 #BlackGirlsRock #Emmys."

Ralph was filled with emotion as she took the Emmys stage to accept her win on Monday. So much so, she broke out into song, performing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song," she sang as the star-studded audience cheered her on and gave her standing ovations. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

Ralph then delivered a more traditional speech, detailing the importance of never giving up on one's dreams.

"To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," she said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added, referencing her Abbott Elementary costar. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Abbott Elementary, which premiered in December 2021, won three of its seven Emmy nominations on Monday. The acclaimed ABC sitcom is set to return for its second season on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.