Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Full Circle' Emmys Win: 'Welcome to the Club!'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy on Monday for her Abbott Elementary role, making her the second Black woman to win in the category after Jackée Harry

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 11:31 AM

Jackée Harry is singing Sheryl Lee Ralph's praises!

At the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Ralph was named outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on Abbott Elementary. The victory makes Ralph, 65, the second-ever Black woman to win within the category after Harry, 66.

Following the triumphant moment, Harry — who won her historic Emmy in 1997 for her role on 227 — took a moment to congratulate her peer on her achievement.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Harry wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "For 35 years I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it's come full circle!"

Jackée Harry
Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

Speaking to the "full circle" aspect of Ralph's big triumph, Harry revealed that Ralph was originally intended for her Emmy-winning 227 role.

"The network originally wanted @thesherylleeralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it," she explained. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! 🎉 I'm so exited [sic] for her Emmys win!"

Harry continued, "Sheryl's had a remarkable career AND she's one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we've been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. 🙏🏾"

Jackée Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Michael Bezjian/Getty; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Concluding her post, Harry added: "Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! 🏆 #BlackGirlsRock #Emmys."

Ralph was filled with emotion as she took the Emmys stage to accept her win on Monday. So much so, she broke out into song, performing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song," she sang as the star-studded audience cheered her on and gave her standing ovations. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

Ralph then delivered a more traditional speech, detailing the importance of never giving up on one's dreams.

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

"To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," she said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added, referencing her Abbott Elementary costar. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abbott Elementary, which premiered in December 2021, won three of its seven Emmy nominations on Monday. The acclaimed ABC sitcom is set to return for its second season on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
See the Greatest Celebration Faces Made by the 2022 Emmy Award Winners
US singer-songwriter Lizzo (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look
Quinta Brunson; Jimmy Kimmel
Quinta Brunson Jokes She Might 'Punch' Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Stunt During Her Win Fell Flat
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
Tyler James Williams arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Tyler James Williams on Emmys Red Carpet Recalled Being 'a Very Serious Child' at 4 Years Old on Set
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!
Brett Goldstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tries 'Not to Swear' — and Fails! — in Repeat Emmys Win
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan Admits at 2022 Emmys She Doesn't Know How 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Will End
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Pete Davidson Presents Fellow 'SNL' Alum Jason Sudeikis with Comedy Series Emmy for 'Ted Lasso'
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'