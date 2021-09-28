The former Jackass star was transferred to a rehab facility in Florida by police

Jackass Star Bam Margera Back in Rehab After Incident at Florida Hotel, According to Report

Bam Margera is reportedly back in treatment.

According to TMZ, the former Jackass star was re-admitted to a rehab facility by police Sunday after responding to reports of an emotionally distressed person at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida.

Per the outlet, when police arrived, they were notified of a court order for Margera, 42, to enter rehab and assisted in transferring the reality star to a facility. TMZ added that despite police involvement, Margera was not arrested and doesn't have any pending charges.

The St. Petersburg Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did a rep for Margera.

Margera has been in and out of rehab in the past due to his struggle with substance abuse. Most recently, in 2019, he was admitted to a rehab facility hours after being arrested in conncection with trespassing at a Los Angeles hotel, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The 2019 incident took place just a week after the pro skateboarder posted a series of emotional and expletive-filled videos on Instagram, begging Dr. Phil McGraw for help.

In the videos, he told McGraw that he'd seen 28 doctors and attended four rehab programs, none of which have seemed to help. He also claimed to have "disowned" his mother, April Margera, and said he couldn't "stand" his wife Nicole Boyd and feared she would use their son Phoenix Wolf as "bait" in a separation battle.

Margera had reportedly agreed to enter treatment after an intense session with Dr. Phil, but checked out within days.

The latest news comes shortly after Margera's wife — who he married in 2013 — filed documents in Los Angeles earlier this month seeking full custody of their 3-year-old son, according to TMZ. Boyd has not yet filed for divorce from the Jackass star, however.

Per the outlet, Boyd is willing to give Margera visitation rights, though they must be monitored. TMZ added that Margera may select his preferred monitor, but Boyd will have final approval of the choice.

Margera has been open in the past about his relationship with his son, even telling McGraw about his "mental breakdowns" and how Phoenix had prevented him from ending his life in the past.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.