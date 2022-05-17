Margera said he'll continue to take outpatient classes to enhance his sobriety

Jackass Alum Bam Margera Is 'Back and Ready to Rock' After Completing Yearlong Rehab Program for Alcohol

Bam Margera is back home.

The Jackass star announced he's completed one year of treatment at a Florida rehabilitation center for alcohol.

"What's up, it's Bam Margera and I just got out of a year of treatment in Florida for alcohol, and now I'm back and ready to rock," he said in an Instagram Story, before announcing his involvement with the video app Cameo.

TMZ was first to report that Margera, 42, had successfully completed the year of in-house treatment before returning home. Margera told the outlet he'll continue to attend outpatient treatment as he reassimilates to life outside the facility.

Margera's wife, Nikki Boyd and son Phoenix, 4, relocated to an apartment complex near the treatment facility so Margera can continue his classes while living with his family.

In an Instagram post, Margera praised his family for supporting him through treatment.

"In times of test, family is best 🤘💜," Margera captioned the photo of himself, Boyd and Phoenix.

Boyd previously filed for custody of Phoenix in September. At the time, she asked that Margera have monitored visitation rights, with Boyd having the final say on who the monitor is.

He told TMZ he's "happy" with the lawsuit outcome.

