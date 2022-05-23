Jackass Alum Bam Margera Breaks Wrist Skateboarding a Week After Leaving Rehab Center

Margera reunited with his family last week after a year of inpatient treatment

Bam Margera is up to old tricks — one of which landed him in the hospital.

The Jackass alum broke his wrist skateboarding just a week after finishing a year of alcohol treatment. Margera, 42, told TMZ he both fractured his wrist and dislocated his elbow while trying an old skateboarding trick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fracture makes this Margera's 10th time breaking his wrist.

This time, Margera won't be using pain medication to heal from the fracture, as he doesn't want to set back his rehab progress, he told the outlet.

Margera didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bam Margera Credit: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In a photo posted to his Instagram on Sunday, Margera posed with singer Raven Gray with a visible cast — one that covers his entire hand and ends at his upper arm. Margera didn't share the details of the skateboarding accident, but his followers wished him well and sent their hopes for a speedy healing.

Margera officially completed one year of substance use treatment last Tuesday. He was reunited with his wife, Nikki Boyd, and son Phoenix, 4, in Florida. Margera and his family will continue to live in the Florida area so Margera can participate in outpatient AA groups, as well as other classes to enhance his sobriety, he told TMZ.

His decision to visit the rehabilitation center in 2021 comes after Margera was removed from the movie Jackass Forever after testing positive for Adderall, which was a violation of his "wellness agreement" with the Jackass franchise.

After his termination, Margera sued Johnny Knoxville and others involved in the film's production alleging "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment." The lawsuit was later dismissed, and documents obtained by PEOPLE seem to say the suit was settled.

Due to his dismissal from the film, Margera only appeared in one Jackass Forever stunt. Knoxville previously spoke about his friend's absence.