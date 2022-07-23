Harrison Wagner, 27, died after he "ultimately lost his battle with addiction," his family revealed last month

Jack Wagner Speaks Out for the First Time Following Son Harrison's Death: 'Thank You All So Much'

Jack Wagner is speaking out for the first time following his son Harrison's death at age 27.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," he said in the clip filmed from an airport. "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me."

Jack then noted that he was "getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart," which he said he was "excited and grateful" for.

He concluded his message by once again thanking fans "for the love and support you've sent me," adding that their loyalty is "huge."

Harrison — the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner — was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

His family revealed that he died after "he ultimately lost his battle with addiction" when they unveiled The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund established in his honor, through the New Life House Recovery Community — a network of sober living facilities for men in the Los Angeles area.

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the dedication read. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, 59. The one-time costars of General Hospital were previously married from 1993 to 2006.

The former couple also share a 31-year-old son named Peter, while Jack has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.