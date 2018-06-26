Heather Locklear's Ex Jack Wagner on Her Arrest & Hospitalization: 'We All Have Our Struggles'

Jack Wagner is sending his support to Heather Locklear amid news of her arrest and hospitalization.

The 58-year-old actor opened up about Locklear to Entertainment Tonight, Monday.

He and Locklear played love interests on Melrose Place, and years later found love off-screen too. They began dating in 2007 and became engaged in August 2011, before calling things off that November.

“We all have our struggles,” Wagner said. “We all do and some of us handle them in different ways. We either really work at getting well, you know, and it’s just about when you make that decision to do it… Time will tell.”

Melrose Place alum Josie Bissett was by Wagner’s side while speaking to ET, as the two were promoting their upcoming Hallmark Channel film, Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New. She also expressed her compassion for Locklear.

“[It’s] just sad. You know, it’s just heartbreaking,” Bissett, 47, said. “We just pray for her and hope she gets through this time.”

Added Wagner: “I love Heather and I know Josie feels the same way, so nothing but loving thoughts and prayers for her and her family and her daughter, Ava.”

Locklear was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann, deputies went to Locklear’s home on Sunday after receiving a disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m. Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived, he said. As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer.

She also allegedly kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney, Kuredjian said.

The actress was taken to the hospital, where she was medically cleared. She was then taken to the Ventura County Main Jail and booked for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer or emergency personnel. A plea has not yet been entered. Locklear is scheduled to appear in court in August, records show.

Hours after being released from custody Monday morning, paramedics and Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the actress’ home to treat the 56-year-old for a possible overdose, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Kuredjiann told PEOPLE deputies were called in to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred the star’s Thousand Oaks, California, address at about 3 p.m. local time. The patient, whom he did not identify, was transported to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center, Kuaredjian said.

A lawyer for Locklear did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment on the incident.

