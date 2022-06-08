The former General Hospital stars' 27-year-old son was found dead in a parking lot, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner.

"Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," the statement concludes.

Per a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office obtained by PEOPLE, Harrison was found in a local parking lot on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 27.

Harrison is Jack and Kristina's youngest son. The former couple and one-time General Hospital costars, who were married from 1993 to 2006, also share a 31-year-old son named Peter. (When Calls the Heart star Jack, 62, also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.)

Shortly before Harrison's passing, he wrote on Instagram: "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."

Meanwhile the 59-year-old actress, who currently appears on General Hospital as Felicia Scorpio, also reflected on spending time with her two sons at the Wagner family ranch.

"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," she wrote on May 20 beside a photo of the trio on the property. "The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it."