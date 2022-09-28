'Jack Ryan' Is in a 'Race Against Time' — Learn When the CIA Thriller Returns for Season 3

John Krasinski will return as Jack Ryan in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Tom Clancy's spy series

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on September 28, 2022 12:15 PM
JACK-RYAN-PRIME
Photo: Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Studios

John Krasinski will return as Jack Ryan for the holidays — Prime Video announced on Wednesday that season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere Dec. 21.

The upcoming eight-episode season "finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time," an official synopsis for season 3 reads. "Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold."

"Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict," the synopsis adds.

Krasinski, 42, returns for his third go-around as the titular CIA officer, a character originally created by author Tom Clancy for his Cold War-inspired novels in the 1980s.

MoMA's Contenders Screening Of "A Quiet Place"
Lars Niki/Getty

Prime Video also announced on Wednesday, that Wendell Pierce will return as James Greer for season 3 — as will Michael Kelly as Mike November, who appeared in season 2 of Jack Ryan.

Two actresses join the series as regular cast members for season 3, according to the release: Nina Hoss will play Alena Kovac, and Get Out's Betty Gabriel will play Elizabeth Wright.

Pierce, 58, appears poised to remain the only cast member other than Krasinski (who's also an executive producer on the show) who will appear every episode of Jack Ryan, according to the series' IMDb page.

jack ryan prime
Amazon Studios

In May, Deadline reported that Jack Ryan season 4, which has already started filming, will be the show's final season, though it noted a potential spinoff series starring Michael Peña as Ding Chavez, a different Tom Clancy novel character, is in the works.

Deadline previously reported Peña's casting announcement for Jack Ryan season 4 in October 2021, though his role was not yet disclosed at that time. In May, Deadline reported that Peña's character will be introduced in the season 3 finale before he takes on a main role in the show's final season.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan premieres Dec. 21 on Prime Video.

