Jack Osbourne Reveals His Father Ozzy 'Hated' Filming Family Reality Show The Osbournes

Jack Osbourne is revealing why his father Ozzy detested appearing on their family’s reality show The Osbournes.

The father of three, 32, opened up about the return of his reality TV show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour on PeopleTV’s Chatter on Tuesday.

On returning to World Tour for another season, Jack recounted how he didn’t think his father would ever appear on reality TV again.

“After The Osbournes, he just hated reality TV,” Jack said. “He hated the experience, he hated the way he was portrayed. He was like, ‘It’s not what I do. I’m a musician.'”

Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack Larry Busacca/Getty

Ozzy was not the only who did not like the show, which aired from 2002 to 2005. Jack’s oldest sister, Aimee, refused to be part of the series and even moved out of the family home at the age of just 16.

Now he is a father, Jack’s daughters do appear on his new show but he tries to make the experience as normal as possible.

“[It’s] the best time. My favorite times on the show have been when my kids have come out,” he said. “I’m a little more structured with my kids than my parents were with me. I won’t take them out of school for travel, not so much.”

He recently announced his split from wife Lisa Stelly in an Instagram post in May.

“We’re doing really well,” Jack said on how the two are co-parenting their three daughters. “It’s all you can really ask for at this stage. It’s great.”

RELATED: Jack and Lisa Osbourne Feel ‘Disappointed’ About Divorce: ‘What’s Best Is We Separate Lovingly’

The two issued a joint statement, writing, “So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on.”

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the statement read.

The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005 Michael Yarish/MTV/Getty

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” the statement continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.”

“We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends,” the two added. “Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.”

Catch PeopleTV‘s Chatter live on Twitter (live.twitter.com/chatter) and streaming on People.com every weekday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.