Jack Osbourne Says Mom Sharon Has 'Been Given the All Clear' and Is Back Home After Medical Episode

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday after falling ill on the set of the Night of Terror TV show

By
Published on December 18, 2022 10:13 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty for Live Nation

Sharon Osbourne is on the mend after a medical episode, according to son Jack Osbourne.

On Friday, Sharon, 70, was hospitalized after falling ill on the set of the Night of Terror TV show, which she was filming with Jack, 37.

The following day, Jack updated fans through a statement shared on his Instagram Story that his mother was doing better.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

Jack added: "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

https://www.instagram.com/jackosbourne/?hl=en. Jack Osbourne/Instagram
Jack Osbourne/Instagram

EMS workers with the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, when they transported Sharon to Santa Paula Hospital, according to TMZ.

Glen Tavern's manager confirmed to the outlet that there was an "emergency," but did not provide further details. The manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A rep for Osbourne and a VCFD spokesperson have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sharon's health scare comes after she tested positive for COVID-19 in May, around the time her daughter Kelly Osbourne and husband Ozzy Osbourne also contracted the coronavirus. She previously had COVID in December 2020, for which she was briefly hospitalized.

Sharon and Ozzy, 74, celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. In addition to Kelly, 38, and Jack, the couple also shares daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. Additionally, they're grandparents to Jack's four children and Kelly's first baby.

Although the family (sans Aimee) announced a 10-part BBC reality series called Home to Roost in September, which was set to document their journey moving back to the U.K. from the U.S., Ozzy has since said he no longer wants to make the move.

