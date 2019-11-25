Jack Osbourne Holds Hands with Mystery Woman at the AMAs as He Watches Dad Ozzy Osbourne Perform

Looks like Jack Osbourne has a new love in his life.

The father of three attended the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles with his apparent new girlfriend. The two posed for photos in their seats, sweetly holding hands.

PEOPLE has reached out to Jack’s rep for comment.

The couple was in the audience alongside Jack’s sister Kelly Osbourne when dad Ozzy Osbourne took the stage with Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform “Take What You Want.”

Jack, 34, also documented the evening on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos from the award show, including selfies of the couple with drawn-on mustaches.

“Tonight a deep bond was made over PUBG and sharpie mustaches,” he wrote. “#postmalone #greenday #amas.”

Jack finalized his divorce from wife Lisa Stelly in March after six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 7, Andy Rose, 4, and Minnie Theodora, 21 months.

“Jack and Lisa are both doing well, getting along great as friends, and are still very much involved as a family with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

After Stelly filed for divorce in May, Jack shared an Instagram post on behalf of the pair, explaining that while the news of their separation “has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the couple tried for years to make their marriage work.

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he wrote. “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”

In April, Osbourne reflected on his difficult year on Instagram while celebrating 16 years of sobriety.

“By far this has been not only the toughest year of my life but also the toughest year of my recovery,” he began. “I have learned so many things about myself. Some good, some not so good. But I continued to do it sober even in the face of legit pain and sadness.”

“From divorce, to learning how to be a single father of 3 little girls, to showing up for my family when they have needed support the post,” he continued. “If at 17 someone told me where I’d be at 33 with 16 years of continual sobriety I would have laughed and told you to fuck off. Even though this last year of sobriety was filled with so much pain it all led to some fantastic personal growth.”

He concluded: “I’m here writing this today sober because of the friends in my life who showed up for me when I needed support the most. I will forever be grateful for all you did. You know who you are. I love you all.”