Jack and Lisa Osbourne Feel 'Disappointed' About Divorce: 'What's Best Is We Separate Lovingly'

Jack and Lisa Osbourne are opening up about why they are ending their marriage after nearly six years.

The pair shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts Friday night after Lisa filed for divorce on Friday.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” they wrote in the statement.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the statement read.

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” the statement continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.”

“We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends,” the two added. “Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.”

Lisa cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Their date of separation is listed as May 4.

Her filing comes three months after she gave birth to their third child, daughter Minnie Theodora, on Feb. 5. They are also parents to daughters Andy Rose, 3, and Pearl Clementine, 6.

She filed for joint legal and physical custody of the children and has asked for child visitation for both parties.

The mother of three is asking for spousal support and filed to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Jack. Additionally, she requested that Jack pay for her attorney’s fees.

Lisa seemingly alluded to news of the split on her Instagram Story Friday, posting an image of an eye captioned with the expression, “The cream always rises to the top.”

The pair exchanged vows on Oct. 7, 2012, in front of 48 close friends and family members, including Osbourne’s parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to Hello! magazine. His sister Kelly Osbourne was a bridesmaid in the ceremony.