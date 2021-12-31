Jack Osbourne Is Engaged to Aree Gearhart: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” Jack Osbourne wrote on Instagram on Thursday

Jack Osbourne is ringing in the New Year as a newly engaged man!

The Fright Club star, 36, revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he popped the question to his girlfriend of over two years, Aree Gearhart.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" he captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée, who showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings.

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined," Osbourne continued, adding, "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart Credit: Aree Gearhart/instagram

Osbourne shares children Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Their divorce was finalized in March 2019.

Gearhart posted a simple snapshot of her gorgeous ring on her Instagram Story, as well as an equally touching and emotional message of her own, reposting the same picture her future husband shared.

"Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland," the interior designer sweetly captioned the photo. I'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Osbourne's mom, Sharon, also wished the couple congratulations on behalf of her and husband Ozzy, writing, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."

His sister Kelly also posted about the exciting news, captioning a photo of her and Gearhart on her Instagram Story, "We are family." She also commented on Gearhart's photo of her and her brother, writing, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"